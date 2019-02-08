Laid Back Get Away (for Valentine’s Day) in New Harmony!

There are so many ways to get out as a couple, that aren’t dinner and a movie.

Like a laid back vibe when hanging with your sweetie?

I’ve got the perfect date…and location.





Historically inhabited by not one, but two utopian societies, New Harmony is the perfect getaway for lovers!

Start at the Oculus, which is New Harmony’s answer to the camera obscure.

Go in, have a seat and let your eyes adjust…and watch as the world outside comes to life on the walls!

ISN’T THIS SO COOL?!

Kevin: It is!

GRETCHIN: EXCEPT IT’S ALL UPSIDE DOWN!

WEIRD, BUT I LIKE IT.

Then walk the Meditation Path, and think about how amazing it is to be in love.

Stop for lunch or dinner at MaryScott’s Kitchen.

Creative, made from scratch, the second you order it fare.

We’ve never had anything less than delicious here!

ISN’T THAT RIGHT?

Kevin: That’s right.

The steaks, the chops, the Italian, and this clam chowder is legit.

GRETCHIN: HAVEN’T TRIED IT YET.

BUT I’M STOKED.

YOU WEREN’T KIDDING!

MMM!

And If you like shopping?

New Harmony has several unique stores, some of which offer classes.

Grab a bottle of wine and sit back and relax at Sara’s Harmony Way.

P.S., It’s cheaper by the bottle.

CHEERS, LOVE.

Kevin: Cheers.

GRETCHIN: Wrap up this romantic getaway with a stay at this gorgeous B&B.

All the rooms n the A.C. Thomas House are absolute stunners!

And you’ll feel the same comforting aura that you’ll experience inside most of the buildings in New Harmony.

We can’t say enough just how much we absolutely love staying here!

Kevin: And the breakfast is absolutely delicious!

YOU SAID ‘ABSOLUTELY’ AND I SAID ‘ABSOLUTELY’.

JINX!

YOU OWE ME A KISS!

Kevin: Oh, okay.

New Harmony is the perfect getaway!

It’s close enough to be near home, but far enough away to feel like an escape.

Have a suggestion for another getaway or an “experience date”?

Have a suggestion for another getaway or an "experience date"?

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

