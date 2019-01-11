Lafayette Officer Shooting Ruled Accidental

The Lafayette Police Department had determined that an officer-involved shooting in Lafayette earlier this week was accidental and not an act of negligence.

Police released body cam video that shows the shooting unfold. Three police officers were called to an apartment searching for a suspect with a warrant on Tuesday.

During the search, Officer Lane Butler was told to keep an eye on a large dog in a cage. However, when officer Aaron Wright went inside the dog knocked down the cage door.

That’s when Wright fired his weapon and hit Butler.

After watching the video, the police chief determined that the shooting was an accident and the police officer wasn’t being negligent.

