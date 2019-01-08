Home Indiana Lafayette Officer in Serious Condition After Accidental Shooting January 8th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A Lafayette, Indiana Police Officer is in serious condition after being shot in the back Tuesday. It happened around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday as LPD were responding to a complaint of criminal mischief.

During the investigation, the officers found out there was a person involved who had a warrant out for their arrest.

They say an aggressive dog charged at them and one officer fired their duty weapon hitting another officer.

Police are not releasing the name of the officer as a criminal investigation and internal investigation are underway.

