Lady Trojans Basketball Team Heads to State

The Wood Memorial girls basketball team has a chance to make history this weekend. They could be the first team in school history to bring home a championship title.

It’s been a near perfect season for the Lady Trojans, with 18 wins and just one loss. But, the one game left for the Lady Trojans to win is the most important, the state championship on Saturday.

The team hopped on a bus Thursday night and headed to Indy for the big game, with the community cheering them on.

“It means a lot to us, a small rural community really behind their teams when they have some success and ours have just been bonkers over these girls and what we’ve been doing this season,” said Wood Memorial girls basketball team Head Coach Johnnie Bartley. “And to have it kind of finish up with a state championship game is something really special. I know we’re really proud of what we’ve done for our community”

The Lady Trojans will take on Union County in the championship game this Saturday at 10:30 est. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. 44News will have a crew at the game and bring you highlights on 44News at 9 & 10.



