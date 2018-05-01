Home Indiana Concerns Raised About Lack of Broadband Availability in Southern Indiana May 1st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Southern Indiana is seeing gaps in broadband availability and if not addressed it could affect our economy according to a recent study by Purdue Center for Regional Development.

The study looked at five counties: Daviess, Greene, Knox, Lawrence, and Martin that make up Southern Indiana Development Commission’s region. According to the study, almost one-fourth of the residents don’t have access to broadband internet.

Without broadband availability, it could be difficult for schoolchildren to complete homework or cause a barrier to economic development.

The study says 50 percent the businesses in those counties don’t have broadband access. The report gave eight ideas for leaders in those areas to change that

The center says that could carry a potential impact $218 million over 15 years.

To read the complete report visit Martin Alliance.

