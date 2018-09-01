Labor Day weekend is upon us and the celebrations are just beginning.

Warrick county is celebrating the long weekend with the 132nd Labor Day Celebration at the Warrick County Fairgrounds.

The event is the longest continuous running celebration in the State of Indiana.

Mayor of Boonville Charlie Wyatt wants the purpose of the event to celebrate all hard workers.

Wyatt says, “We’re proud to be union work force and we realize there is non union as well as union workers out there, but they’re Americans. They’re not our enemies, they’re Americans so we want to honor their families and bring them all together out here.”

Labor Day Celebration is free for anyone to enjoy all weekend long, the only thing you need money for is the food.

