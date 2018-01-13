La Russa, Mattingly, Gibson Highlight Night of Memories

The Tri-State Hot Stove League has been supporting local youth sports for more than two decades.

However, their annual “Night of Memories” event continues to grow.

Saturday, Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, former Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson, retired outfielder/pitcher Rick Ankiel, Marlins manager Don Mattingly and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jerad Eickhoff showed their support.

Mattingly graduated from Memorial High School and Eickhoff graduated from Mater Dei.

Both understand the importance of youth sports in Evansville.

Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese was scheduled to attend, but could not make the trip due to illness.

