La Campriana Opening New Location in Henderson
More Mexican cuisine is coming to the strip in Henderson, Kentucky.
A second location of La Campriana is expected to open up in mid-May.
The restaurant will take the space of the former Spudz ‘n Stuff and Carol’s Kitchen.
Restaurant owners Ezequiel Campos and Abraham Brown say the menu will be similar to the current location on North Burkhardt in Evansville.
La Campriana started out of the Washington Square Mall food court area before moving to a bigger location due to their number of customers.