KYTC Urges Motorists to Be Alert For Farm Equipment on Highway May 15th, 2018

Kentucky motorists are being urged to be alert for farm equipment on the road on highways across the region. KYTC says in 2017 there were 189 crashes involving farm tractors in six of those cases, someone died in the accident.

They say many crashes involving farm equipment happen when drivers try to pass slower vehicles and misjudge the speed of oncoming traffic or when drivers don’t realize farm equipment is about to turn into a field or side road. KYTC says farm equipment moves at speeds of no more than 25 miles per hour.

Farmers are urged to provide proper escort for large farm equipment and to maintain flashing lights on all equipment when on the highway.

Please remember to share the road responsibly.

