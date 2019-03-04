KYTC Treating Invasive Plants This Month

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be removing nuisance plant species along state highways.

The cabinet is targeting weeds such as Johnson grass, giant foxtail, Canada thistle, nodding thistle, common teasel, multiflora rose, amur honeysuckle, poison hemlock, marestail, Japanese knotweed and kudzu

Nuisance plants invade and destroy the roadside turf grass, leaving these areas vulnerable to erosion. They can also damage pavement and embankments and clog ditches, causing drainage problems.

Motorists are advised to use caution as crews work to remove weeds from roadways.

