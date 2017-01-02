Home Kentucky KYTC Seeking Feedback from Drivers on Road Conditions January 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking feedback from drivers on road conditions. KYTC is responsible for maintaining more than 27,000 miles of state highways. The agency wants drivers, who see potholes or bad road conditions, to submit a form and let them know so it can be fixed.

If it is a local road, you are asked to call the appropriate county or municipal road department.

If it is an emergency that should get immediate attention, contact your local law enforcement agency.

For more information or to report issues, visit KYTC Report a Pothole or Road Concern.

For potential vehicle damage reimbursement, visit KYTC Board of Claims.

