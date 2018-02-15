KYTC Removing Illegal Highway Signs

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials are cracking down on illegal signage along highways in the Bluegrass. KYTC crews have been tasked with removing any illegally placed signs while they do routine maintenance.

Any sign that’s removed will be held for 10 business days at the nearest state highway maintenance facility where it can be picked up with proper ID.

Unclaimed signs will be thrown away. Homeowners in urban neighborhoods are also reminded to keep any signs behind sidewalks.

Between now and the May 22nd primary election, highway crews will be clearing highways of illegally placed campaign signs and other advertisements.

