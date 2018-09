Home Kentucky KYTC Receives $7M Grant to Improve Bus System September 25th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet receives $7 million from the state’s transit agencies.

The Federal Transit Administration is giving out more than $366 million in grants to improve the safety and reliability of the country’s bus systems.

KYTC officials plan to use the money to replace vehicles, expand fleets, construct and repair buses and renovate facilities.

