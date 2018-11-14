Home Kentucky KYTC Prepares for Icy Conditions Coming to Tri-State November 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Slick roads may be in the future as winter weather approaches.

Due to these conditions, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews across the 11 counties of District 2 are gearing up for a round of snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

Ohio River border counties in the northern edge of the district plan to pre-treat some highways in preparation for a significant snowfall. While there will likely be accumulation on grassy areas, accumulation on road surfaces is expected to be less than one inch along the northern half of the district due to warm pavement temps and warm air temps at the snow falls.

Henderson and Union county crews made some test runs with their pre-treating equipment today on “C” Snow Priority Routes.

Officials say Pre-treating involves running water through salt to generate brine. Tanker trucks then spray the brine on highway driving surfaces. The salt solution dries to leave a fine powder of salt on the pavement that is activated by falling snow in the early hours of a winter weather event.

Drivers are encouraged to do their part as crews prepare for these conditions. Drivers are asked to check their vehicles to assure it is ready for winter driving. In a recent Colorado Department of Transportation study, almost half of vehicles that ran off the road during early season snow and ice events had sub-standard tread on their tires.

Most tire stores will do a free tire tread check. Many tire stores have early season specials on tires to help motorists prepare for winter driving.

