KYTC Plans Ongoing Work Zone Lane Restrictions On US 231

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans ongoing work zone lane restrictions along a section of US 231 in Southern Ohio County with three daytime closures planned the week of September 17, 2018.

Daytime closures along US 231 in southern Ohio County are planed at the following locations and times:

•Tuesday, September 18th at US 231 mile point 4.6 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., CDT

•Thursday, September 20th at US 231 mile point 4.7 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., CDT

•Saturday, September 22nd at US 231 mile point 5.0 from 7:00 a.m., to 5:00 p.m., CDT

These closures are along US 231 about 2.5 miles south of the Western Kentucky Parkway Beaver Dam Exit 75 Interchange and about 2.4 miles north of the US 231/KY 505 intersection near Cromwell. These closure points are just north of the Purdue Plant entrance.

There will be no marked detour. Motorists may self-detour along the Western Kentucky Parkway and the William Natcher Parkway via the William Natcher Parkway/US 231 Morgantown-Cromwell Exit 36 Interchange. This work is scheduled on a weather permitting basis.

This is the 4th, 5th, & 6th of about 9 planned cross drain replacements that are part of safety enhancements along US 231 in southern Ohio County.

