Home Kentucky KYTC Plans Lane Restrictions Along KY-54 in Ohio Co. July 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A contractor with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning lane restrictions along Kentucky 54 in Ohio County, beginning Tuesday, July 25th.

The work will run along KY-54 at the Ohio-Daviess County line extending eastward to the KY-54/KY-69 intersection near Fordsville.

This project will include shoulder improvements, culvert extensions, sight distance improvements and curve improvement along this six-mile section of road.

Lane restrictions will be in place during daytime hours. Drivers should use caution in the area.

This is part of a $1.2 million Highway Safety Improvement Project. The target completion date is December 15th.

Comments

comments