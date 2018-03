Home Kentucky KYTC Planning Restrictions Along Section of KY 2155 March 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

A section of Kentucky 2155 in Owensboro will see lane restrictions starting Monday and going through Saturday. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contractors will be fixing a dip in the pavement along New Hartford Road between U.S. 60 and Burlew Boulevard.

This work will affect the northbound lanes. The project should wrap up by Saturday and drivers are asked to slow down and pay attention.

The southbound lanes will not be affected.

