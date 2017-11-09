Home Kentucky Henderson KYTC Planning Lane Restrictions along Section of U.S. 41 North Strip November 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Drivers may experience some traffic delays along the U.S. 41 North Strip in Henderson, beginning next week. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning to restrict traffic to one lane to allow for erosion and drainage work along the northbound lanes.

This work zone will be along the U.S. 41 North Strip between Economy Inn & Suites and the Ramada Inn. It will allow crews to remove a section of damaged curb and gutter.

Lane restrictions are expected to begin on Monday, November 13th at 7:30 a.m. Once the old curbing is removed, crews will pour new concrete curbing and repair the eroded area along the roadway.

Work is expected to be completed Monday evening. Drivers should use caution in the area.

You can self-detour via U.S. 60 to Marywood Drive or Elm Street to rejoin HWY 41 at Watson Lane.

