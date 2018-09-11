Home Kentucky KYTC Issues Emergency Declaration Ahead of Hurricane Florence September 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are preparing for the potential damage Hurricane Florence will cause to the southeastern U.S.

KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas has waived certain regulations on commercial motor carriers involved in the relief effort. This emergency declaration will provide temporary regulatory relief for crews heading to the affected areas to deliver goods, restore utilities, and remove debris.

“Lifting these restrictions allows crews to assist with the relief effort as quickly as possible,” Secretary Thomas said.

The order exempts a driver’s hours of service limitation and weight station stoppage, suspends registration requirements, and waives permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional vehicles. All other safety requirements will remain effect for drivers.

