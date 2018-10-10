44News | Evansville, IN

KYTC Issues Declaration for Hurricane Relief Efforts

October 10th, 2018 Kentucky

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued an emergency declaration for people wanting to help with Hurricane Michael.

KYTC has lifted certain regulations to allow crews to respond to relief efforts as quickly as possible.

The order exempts the limit on a driver’s hours of service as well as weigh station stops. It will also suspect registration requirements and waives permit fees for overweight vehicles.

All other safety requirements will remain in effect for driver.

The declaration put out by KYTC expires on November 10th.

 

 

 

