KYTC Hears Infrastructure Needs of Henderson County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is traveling around the state to learn what areas of transportation infrastructure need attention now. They want to focus on projects that will lead to direct job growth and job retention by talking to each individual county.

One of the main projects Henderson County hopes to begin this summer is replacing the Spotsville Bridge. It was originally built in 1931 and the project would take at least a year and a half to complete.

District 2 Chief Engineer Deneatra Henderson says, “It’s a very important connection, especially for residents traveling from Henderson to Owensboro, that’s the route they would typically take.”

Henderson said the bridge closing would disrupt many commutes, but it needs to be replaced because of the significant maintenance issues.

Another project in Henderson County is to add high friction surfaces on US 60 ramps to US 41. Funding has been requested to put them down this summer to reduce the number of crashes in wet weather.

