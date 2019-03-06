KYTC Delays Deployment of New Driver’s Licenses

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet rescheduled the pilot rollout of the state’s identity credentials. The delay allows officials to vet and update to ensure the system is operational.

Starting in early April, a phased, county-by-county rollout extending to the remaining 118 counties will begin two to three weeks later and conclude within a two-month period.

Thanks to federal extension, the new schedule will not impact benefits Kentuckians access through their current driver’s license. It allows airport security checkpoints and military base to accept existing card versions for U.S. air travel and entry.

A second county-by-county schedule will be announced in April.

Kentuckians are encouraged to prepare for the changes by gathering, updating and requesting required documentation if they plan to apply for a Voluntary Travel ID card version.

For more information, click here.

