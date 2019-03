Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are patching potholes along the U.S. 41 North Strip in Henderson County.

Patching work started at 8 a.m. Thursday. Crews will be working along the northbound and southbound lanes through the US 41 North Strip between the US 60/US 41 Cloverleaf and the US 41 Twin Bridges.

Drivers are advised to be alert for a moving work caravan with lane restrictions.

