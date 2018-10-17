Home Kentucky KYTC Awards Funding for Pavement Improvements in Madisonville October 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has awarded $163,866 in discretionary funds to the Union County Fiscal Court for vital resurfacing work on Markham Road, Taylor Road, Tapp Road, and Ben Ladd Road.

These funds were awarded as part of Governor Matt Bevin’s commitment to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects and increase economic opportunity across the Commonwealth.

“The Bevin Administration continues to focus on taking care of what we have at both the state and local level to address critical infrastructure needs that improve safety and support job creation and retention,” said KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas. “This funding builds upon existing transportation investments and allows the Cabinet to collaborate with local governments to identify projects that will have large impacts to communities.”

Many of the county roads selected for funding carry substantial farm-to-market truck traffic, making them especially important during the fall harvest season.

The roads set to be improved can be seen below:

Markham Road (County Road 1220) from milepoint 0.35 to milepoint 1.2

Taylor Road (County Road 1228B) from milepoint 0 to milepoint 0.316

Tapp Road (County Road 1228M) from milepoint 0 to milepoint 0.124

Ben Ladd Road (County Road 1030) from milepoint 1 to milepoint 1.450; milepoint 1.736 to milepoint 2.040

