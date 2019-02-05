KYTC Approves Funding for Nortonville Bridge Repair

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced funding approval for repairs to the New Salem Circle Bridge in Nortonville, KY. This is good news for residents, who have been forced to use a detour all this time.

The New Salem Circle Bridges connects more than 100 homes, several businesses, a church, a cemetery, and the city water plant to U.S. 41, has been closed since December 2017 when cracks appeared in the bridge approaches and support structure.

The closure has required residents to take an extended detour and limited emergency access to areas served by the bridge.

KYTC spokesperson Keith Todd says, “There are about a hundred homes you know there are several hundred people that depend on this overpass, and so I know it’s been a major inconvenience for them.”

After waiting so long to use the New Salem Circle Bridge again Nortonville homeowners are excited about future repairs.

Pastor Steve Rutherford says, “I’m glad, I’m glad. It’s going to get fixed faster than I thought it would, but I really believed they would fix it, but I thought it would take at least another year to get it fixed so. To hear it will be done in three months is great.”

Working around the bridge closure has been a safety issue. Roads that are used as detours are small and one-lane.

“There are some narrow spots on it where you have to pull over to let somebody else get through so that’s what you’ve got to look at. The increased traffic on the little narrow roads,” says Pastor Rutherford.

“One of the factors we were also looking at was the ability for emergency vehicles to get in and out,” says Todd.

The Salem Baptist Church is on the west side of the bridge. Pastor Rutherford says his current members have still been able to make it to church, but for guests or new members its a different story.

“You couldn’t find your way really. I mean you put it in the GPS it’s going to bring you to the bridge,” says Pastor Rutherford. “But as far as the church it really hasn’t hurt us, but it will help us to get it fixed.”

Pastor Rutherford hopes things will be different in about three months.

Transportation officials say repairs on the bridge should begin in a few weeks. It estimated to take three months to be repaired.

