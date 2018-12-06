Home Indiana KYTC Alerting Drivers to Overnight Work Zones on Twin Bridges December 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Kentucky

Crews with Charter Spectrum will be conducting work at night along the southbound lanes of the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges between Henderson and Evansville.

The work zone will allow Charter Spectrum crews to install 9,600 ft. of fiber optic conduit and cable.

Due to reduced traffic during night time hours the work is not expected to create delays.

Crews will be working between 8:00PM to 6:00AM and the project is expected to wrap up on December 21st.

Drivers are asked travel with caution where flaggers, equipment, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity traffic flow.

