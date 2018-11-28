Kyndle Putting Finishing Touches On New Entrepreneurial And Tech Incubator

Suite A in Henderson’s historic Peabody building was open and ready for business. The Henderson Board of Commissioners decided the Henderson Police Department needed a new neighbor and board members approached Kyndle to see if they would be interested in taking over the space.

It was a perfect opportunity for Kyndle to up their tech and entrepreneurial profile in Henderson. With the creation of RISE, a Kentucky state agency focused on innovation, it was time to strike while the iron is hot.

Kyndle is getting grant money from RISE to help put together the Heat Lab (Henderson Entrepreneurial and Technology). The walls are barren and the furniture is sparse, but that’s set to change prior to the grand opening in in January.

Recruiting the Henderson business leaders of tomorrow is Collin Taylor. The Henderson native knows the process of getting an app off the ground. He actually had to leave Henderson to get his advertising app to market. Taylor will serve as the lab lead when Heat Lab opens.

It’s a coworking space, so Taylor thinks he’ll be heavily involved in the day to day process. Taylor will be a nice resource but that’s not all these thinkers will find when they get to the lab. Kyndle is partnering with SBDC, USI, HCC and a whole host of experts to give these entrepeanuers the resources they need to become viable.

If people are interested in applying to join the Heat Lab they’re encouraged to call Kyndle at (270)826-7505.

