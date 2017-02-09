Kyndle Offering Trip to See the State Capitol

Kyndle is heading to the state capitol, and you’re invited to come along. It’s called Kyndle Day in Frankfurt to see the state capitol and the legislative session. The Kyndle group will leave Henderson Tuesday February 28th at 7:30 a.m. from the lower portion of the Big Rivers Electric Corp. parking lot near Water Street. They will come back around 6 p.m. The cost is $30 and that includes transportation and lunch.

While the group visits, they will dine with the area’s legislators and members of the Repblican and Democratic leadership in a private dining room at the capitol cafeteria. Legislators who represent the Kyndle counties Henderson, McLean, Union, and Webster counties were invited, including state Senators Dorsey Ridley and Joe Brown along with State Representatives Robby Mills, Suzanne Miles and Jim Gooch.

There will also be a one-hour guided tour of the 117-year-old capitol building. They will be able to observe session of the full state House of Representatives and state Senate.

