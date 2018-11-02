Kyndle Hosts its Annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon

Marketing to a global world yet maintaining a Tri-State presence can be challenging for many local businesses but one company in Henderson is making plans to move forward

Kyndle held its annual industry appreciate luncheon at Henderson Community College. Keynote speaker Rick Dauch, the president and CEO of Accuride, addressed the need for global expansion and how it benefits the local Tri-State region.

“Getting the north, south artery basically, we can go all the way to Canada, all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico and the Mississippi River. Now we can have a bigger trade. And where manufacturers will come in and say I can bring the product up the Mississippi River or up the Ohio River and ship it back down,” says Dauch.

Kyndle recognized industries across Henderson, Union and Webster counties at the annual luncheon.

