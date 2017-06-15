Kyndle announces its Regional Nonprofit of the Year at Thursday morning’s annual breakfast. The Children’s Advocacy Center is receiving $1,000 for being Kyndle’s 2017 Nonprofit of the Year.

City Attorney Dawn Kelly presented the organization with its award.

Volunteers of the Year, include Wanda Combs (Union County), Robilee Bell (Webster County), and Charlie and Ida Omer (Henderson County).

This annual event is designed to honor regional nonprofit organizations along with volunteers.

Kyndle will present the Nonprofit Leadership Seminar, taking place on Friday, September 8th in Henderson.

The leadership seminar is designed to help staff, directors and volunteers make their nonprofit organizations more successful and sustainable.

