Kyndle Accepting Nominations for Nonprofit and Education Awards

Kyndle is accepting nominations for its Nonprofit of the Year and Volunteers of the Year award. The company has also extended the deadline for its Henderson County Educator of the Year award.

The Kyndle Nonprofit of the Year honors a nonprofit or religious organization that serves clients in Henderson, McLean, Union and/or Webster Counties. Organizations can be nominated by their staff, board, volunteers, supporter or beneficiary of their services. Members of the McLean County, Providence, Sebree or Union County chamber of commerce are also eligible for the award.

Kyndle is also accepting nominations for Volunteer of the Year. One volunteer will be honored from each of the four counties. Only one volunteer from an organization can be nominated in each county. The organization will be awarded $1,000 from the Community Foundation of Henderson.

Nomination and application forms can be found at Kyndle. The deadline is on Wednesday, May 31st at 12 p.m.

Recipients will be honored at the Kyndle Nonprofit of the Year Awards Breakfast on Thursday, June 15th at 7:30 a.m. It will be on the Henderson Community College campus at the Preston Arts Center.

Tickets are $13 for Kyndle stakeholders and $18 for nonmembers. The deadline for the Henderson County Educator of the Year award has been extended through July 6th at 12 p.m.

Teachers at Henderson County public or private schools from pre-k to post-doctorate along with administrators, childcare workers, and professionals are eligible to be nominated. The recipient will be honored at Kyndle’s convocation later this summer.

