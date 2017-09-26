Home Kentucky Henderson Kyndle Accepting Nominations For Industry Of The Year September 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Kyndle is accepting nominations for the 2017 Industry of the Year Award for Henderson, McLean, Union and Webster Counties. This award will recognize is a manufacturer or large company in each of those counties that’s a Kyndle stakeholder or a member of their local Chamber of Commerce.

The recipients will be honored at a luncheon on Monday, October 30th at 11:30 a.m. at the Preston Arts Center.

You can make reservations for the luncheon by emailing info@kyndle.us, or calling 270-826-7505.

