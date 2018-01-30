Home Kentucky Kyndle Accepting Nominations For AG Awards January 30th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Kyndle is accepting nominations to honor an active and a retired member of the Henderson County agriculture community for their contributions to farming and their community.

The Agriculturalist of the Year is awarded to someone who is a farmer actively engaged in management and day-to-day operation or is employed in a Henderson agribusiness or works as an ag lender at a Henderson lending institution.

The Lifetime Achievement award is presented to a person who is retired from one of those agricultural endeavors.

The recipients will be recognized for their involvement in agriculture, ag development, church and community organizations, like FFA, 4-H, state or local ag programs, and humanitarianism.

Nomination forms are available at the Kyndle office located at 136 Second Street, Suite 500, or at the main branches of local banks, as well as various agribusinesses.

You can also download it from online by visiting Kyndle.

These awards will be presented at the Kyndle Agriculture Appreciation Breakfast on March 6th. The breakfast will begin at 7:15 a.m. at the Chase Fulcher Archery Center at Gardenmile Road and Airline Road.

Webster County farmer Eddie Melton, first Vice President of the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation, will be the keynote speaker.

