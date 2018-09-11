Home Indiana Evansville Kyle Freeland Reflects on Success with Rockies, Cy Young Award Contention September 11th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports, UE

Former University of Evansville Baseball standout Kyle Freeland is posting stats that are including him in Cy Young Award contention conversations.

Freeland, who played at UE from 2012 to 2014, is in his second year with the Rockies. Living his dream of playing in front of his hometown crowd, the Denver native has posted 14 wins this season, and started 29 games. He also has a 2.91 ERA.

During his time at UE, Freeland became the only player in school history to earn five All-American honors, and was named the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year. He was drafted eighth overall in the MLB First-Year Player Draft in 2014, making him the third player in UE Baseball history to get drafted in the first round.

The 25-year-old speaks with Sports Director JoJo Gentry about his recent success, and why he’s already thinking about pitching in the World Series.



Comments

comments