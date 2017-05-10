Kyle Baker Found Guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter

The trial for a man accused of killing Robert Ocke-Hall last year has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter. A jury found Kyle Baker guilty of voluntary manslaughter following a three-day trial.

According to an affidavit, Baker called Ocke-Hall asking him to pay money he owed Baker’s brother. Surveillance footage from that night shows Baker, accompanied with another person, walking behind Ocke-Hall on Fares Avenue.

That same video allegedly shows a male believed to be Baker approaching Ocke-Hall from behind and shooting him.

Police found Ocke-Hall in street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Deaconess where he later died from his injuries.

