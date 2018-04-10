Home Kentucky KY Teachers to Rally at State Capitol Over Budget, Revenue Bills April 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky teachers have called for more protests after Governor Matt Bevin vetoed the budget and tax reform bills.

Educators have scheduled a rally at Frankfort Friday to push lawmakers to override the Governor’s veto of the budget and revenue measures. The Kentucky Association of School Superintendents is encouraging school leaders statewide to send delegations to the rally.

Nearly 30 school districts closed on March 30th due to a sickout so teachers could protest against the way lawmakers passed the pension reform bill, which was introduced and passed through both chambers in a matter of hours. The next Monday, districts in all 120 counties were closed as more than half of schools started spring break and thousands of teachers flocked to Frankfort for a rally.

So far, Trimble County schools have canceled classes Friday to allow teachers and staff to go to the capitol.

