Home Kentucky KY Schools Announces For Immunization Laws Next School Year December 5th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky health officials are reminding parents of new immunization laws for all public schools starting next school year.

Daviess County and Owensboro Public Schools want parents to make sure their kids regardless of age or grade are caught on Hepatitis A shots and a meningitis booster for students age 16 and up.

They want parents to get their kids vaccinated now to avoid any potential shortages down the road.

For more information, click here.

Comments

comments