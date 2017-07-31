Home Kentucky KY Lt. Governor Releases PSA Concerning Upcoming Eclipse July 31st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky Pinterest

It is just a few weeks away from the total solar eclipse which will pass right over a a good portion of Kentucky, specifically Hopkins County.

Now Kentucky’s Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton is making some announcements about the upcoming event. Western Kentucky will be in the direct path of the eclipse for more than two and a half minutes.

Hopkinsville specifically will enjoy the best view. State officials say they’re expecting as many as a half a million visitors.

To view Lt. Gov. Hampton’s PSA, click here.

Comments

comments