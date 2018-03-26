KY Lawmakers Debate Broadband Bill

A project to bring high-speed internet to all 120 Kentucky counties needs more than $100 million to keep it going, however, state lawmakers may not want to pay for it.

Officials with Kentucky wired made their case Monday to a panel of Kentucky lawmakers who will eventually decide how to spend more than $70 billion in state and federal dollars over the next two years.

The project needs about $60 million over the next two years to meet its contractual obligations with its private partners. It needs another $88 million to reimburse companies for their losses during the project’s many delays.

State officials say killing the project could lead to a $500 million loss for the state.

Lawmakers discussed the issue Monday but did not come to a final decision.

