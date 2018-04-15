Home Kentucky KY Gov. Matt Bevin Apologizes For His Comments April 15th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

Posted to Kentucky Governor Matt Bevins Twitter and Youtube accounts, the Gov. apologizes for “those who have been hurt by the things that were said.”

In the almost four minute video, Bevin says it was his responsibility to communicate his message about Kentucky teachers protesting the pension reform plan, and calling for increased funding in education.

After a protest in Frankfort, KY Friday, the Gov. was criticized for saying protesting educators exposed some of the “hundreds of thousands” of children to sexual assault and drug use by walking out of class.

“It was not my intent,” says Bevin.

“I hurt a lot of people. Many people have been confused or hurt, or just misunderstand what I was trying to communicate.”

The governor went on to say he wants to work with the Commonwealth to find a solution.

