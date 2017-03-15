KY Charter School Bill Clears Senate
Kentucky is one step closer to becoming the 44th state to have charter schools.
The state senate passed a version of House Bill 520 that would allow the schools in the Commonwealth.
If the House OK’s the changes made, the measure would then go to Governor Matt Bevin, a strong supporter.
Those in favor say the schools would provide more options for parents and students while opponents say they would drain resources from traditional public schools.
An amendment that would eliminate a line in the bill allowing the state to override district rejection of charter school establishment if the district rejects it twice failed.