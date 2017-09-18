Home Kentucky KY Attorney General Warns Residents of Flood Damaged Vehicles September 18th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has a warning Monday night. He’s calling for people to be extra vigilant about flooding cars.

It’s expected that those vehicles will be making their way to the Tri-State soon. That comes after the devastating flooding brought on by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

To help keep consumers safe, the transportation cabinet is preparing for a wave of title request for cars that have been deemed to a total loss.

The AG’s office says if you’re planning to buy a used car sometime soon, take a close look at any deal that seems too good to be true.

In some cases, cars prices under market value have been sitting under water for extended periods of time.



