KY Attorney General to Provide $10,000 For Sexual Assault Safe Kits October 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is funneling $10,000 more to the Kentucky State Police’s crime lab.

It’s going toward more testing of sexual assault forensic exam or “safe” kits.

The money is interest that’s accrued since February from a settlement with Johnson and Johnson.

The AG’s office claimed the company dishonestly marketed its Risperdal drug to patients and doctors.

That brings the total dollar amount to cover the cost of testing those kits to 40,000 which should cover more than 60 tests.

