Home Kentucky KY 56 Closed due to Semi Crash May 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Kentucky Route 56 is currently blocked due to a semi crash between the Shawneetown Bridge and Morganfield in Union County.

It is currently closed to all traffic around the 5.5 mile point.

The Semi will need to be off-loaded before it is removed. KY 56 will remained closed during this process.

It’s estimated to take 6 hours until the removal and recovery of the semi will be completed.

No other updates are available at this time.

Comments

comments