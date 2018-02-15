Home Kentucky KWC’s Pickerill To Be Inducted Into GLVC Hall Of Fame February 15th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

A former Sports Information Director from Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC) is being inducted into the GLVC Hall of Fame. Roy Pickerill’s tenure spanned nearly 46 years, 29 of which were as the Panthers’ Sports Information Director. He spent 35 years in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, which is one of the longest tenures for an administrator in league history.

Pickerill was the Conference’s second SID from 1980 to 1983 and was recognized in 2014 as the GLVC Thomas Kearns Service Award recipient. He retired on December 31, 2016, and has since worked for KWC as sports information director emeritus and special assistant for college relations.

Pickerill also served as the president of Division II Sports Information Director’s Association from 2006-2009.

In 2012, Pickerill was inducted into the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Hall of Fame, and later in its Athletic Hall of Fame in May 2015. He was also inducted into the College Sports Information Directors of America in 1999.

Pickerill will be honored at the Enterprise/GLVC Spring Awards Banquet at the Drury Plaza Hotel in St. Louis on Tuesday, May 22.

