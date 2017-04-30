KWC’s Keelan Cole Signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

Former Kentucky Wesleyan wasn’t drafted, but has been picked up as a free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kentucky Wesleyan Athletics told 44Sports at least 20 of the 32 NFL teams attended a KWC Football game or practice during his senior season, and all 32 teams had requested film of him. He will attend the Jaguars’ camp in a few weeks.

In 2015, the Louisville native finished second across the NCAA with a KWC season-record of 17 receiving touchdowns and 134.5 receiving yards per game. His 1,345 receiving yards ranked fourth across the NCAA and set another KWC season record. His 170.5 all-purpose yards per game and 11.4 points per game ranked eighth across the NCAA. His 7.3 reception yards per game ranked 11th across the NCAA.

He also rank track for KWC. In 2014, he was named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Track Athlete of the Year.

Playing quarterback and wide receiver at Central High School in Louisville, he won back-to-back 3A state championships in 2009 and 2010.

