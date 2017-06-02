KWC Women Sign Three Recruits

Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball has three new additions for the upcoming season.

Lily Grimes, Kaylee Clifford and Kirstie Henn will join the Panthers in the fall, according to a press release from the school.

Grimes comes to KWC from Harned, Ky. and earned all-state honors after her senior season with Breckinridge County High School.

Clifford is a guard from Trimble County High School in Bedford, Ky. and became the program’s second all-time leading scorer during her four years as a starter.

Henn is a resident of Mount Washington, Ky. and was a three-year starter at guard for Bullitt East High School where she earned all-region honors during her senior season.

Panthers co-head coaches Caleb and Nicole Nieman said they expect great things both on and off the court from the trio.

“We are honored that these three young ladies have chosen to continue their careers with us and Kentucky Wesleyan,” they said. “They are talented athletes but what stood out to us is their character and who they were. They will be exceptional students to add to this great campus and we know that they will bring so much into our program for the years to come.”

Kentucky Wesleyan finished last season 19-8 and lost in the first round of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament.

