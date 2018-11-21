Home Kentucky KWC Women Make it Two Straight Before the Break November 21st, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Kentucky, KWC, Owensboro, Sports

The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team picked up its second straight victory Wednesday afternoon when it defeated Lane College 61-45.

KWC fell behind 2-0 in the first minute, but never trailed after that in a dominant defensive effort.

While the Panthers shot 31 percent as a team, Kentucky Wesleyan forced 22 Lane turnovers and held the Dragons under 40 percent shooting as well.

Next up for KWC is a brief break from competitive basketball, with the team resuming action Dec. 1 against Trevecca Nazarene.

Tipoff for the start of the G-MAC slate is at noon.

