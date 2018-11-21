KWC Women Make it Two Straight Before the Break
The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team picked up its second straight victory Wednesday afternoon when it defeated Lane College 61-45.
KWC fell behind 2-0 in the first minute, but never trailed after that in a dominant defensive effort.
While the Panthers shot 31 percent as a team, Kentucky Wesleyan forced 22 Lane turnovers and held the Dragons under 40 percent shooting as well.
Next up for KWC is a brief break from competitive basketball, with the team resuming action Dec. 1 against Trevecca Nazarene.
Tipoff for the start of the G-MAC slate is at noon.