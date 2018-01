The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team improved to 3-6 in conference play with a 73-67 win at home against Malone.

Freshman Jenna Martin led the team in scoring with 26 points as the Panthers improve to 7-3 at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

Next up for KWC is a road G-MAC game against Ohio Valley Saturday.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m.

