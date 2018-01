The Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers women’s basketball team could not hold off Walsh University in the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers won 69-59.

KWC drops to 2-6 in conference play with the G-MAC loss as the young team under co-head coaches Caleb and Nicole Nieman looks for answers.

Next up for the Panthers is a home conference game Saturday against Malone at 1 p.m.

Comments

comments